(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 - Rising demand from institutional investors contributed to a further concentration
of the market for Chinese money market funds (CMMFs) in Q112, Fitch Ratings says. But it also
helped reduce the fund-flow volatility normally seen at the end of the first quarter. The
increasing role played by institutional investors should bring more balance to the market in the
longer term.
Market concentration among the largest 10 management companies in the CMMF sector rose to
72% (from 63% at end-2011) and assets at those companies rose about CNY38.2bn according to
Fitch's calculations, while smaller managers on balance saw their assets under management
decreasing.
We believe the increase in market concentration highlights the importance that institutional
investors place on managers having the necessary experience, fixed-income resources and credit
research capability. We highlighted the increasing importance of institutional investors to
CMMFs in a February report available at www.fitchratings.com.
Although the overall number of funds remained unchanged in the quarter, three funds added
B-class offerings which are designed to meet the needs of institutional investors. While CMMF
assets in A-class offerings provided to retail investors shrank by more than CNY14bn to CNY
165.7bn, assets under management in B-class offerings rose almost CNY17bn to CNY 131.4bn
according to Fitch's calculations.
This rise in demand from institutional investors helped the overall asset base for CMMFs to
remain broadly stable in the first quarter. This is unusual for the generally volatile asset
base of CMMFs, which is driven by the short investment horizon and a less systematic asset
allocation approach of retail investors. This volatility is normally compounded by a seasonal
product push towards year-end by managers, a practice increasingly scrutinised by the regulatory
authority.
Further growth on the institutional side of the market should reduce volatility in the long
term. However, if the investment climate for riskier assets such as equities continues to
improve from the low levels at end-2011, there could be more redemptions from MMF investors and
a return of higher volatility in the short term.