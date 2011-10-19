(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19- Fitch Ratings says the introduction of International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in India through the
implementation of new Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) is
expected to improve disclosures and will be rating-neutral for
large corporates. Fitch's primary analysis is cash flow-based
and the migration to Ind AS and use of fair value accounting
would not have any impact on this fundamental analysis. Any
changes in credit quality, if any, are likely to emanate from
greater disclosures under Ind AS, though the impact, if any, is
expected to be minimal and will be restricted to mid-sized
listed or unlisted corporates.
Fitch expects that the migration to Ind AS may (in certain
cases) necessitate re-classification of cash flow items into
different categories; however, the present use of multiple cash
flow ratios (rather than a single ratio) by Fitch would mitigate
the credit impact. The agency, however, highlights that some of
the important provisions in the new accounting standards which
credit analysts should take note of include i) proposal to
eliminate operating leases ii) accounting for financial
instruments iii) consolidation and iv) disclosures and
transparency.
From Fitch's perspective, the impact of the first three on
ratings is likely to be minimal as operating leases are already
capitalised while calculating adjusted ratios (either by using a
7x multiple or taking the net present value where available),
and the impact on cash flows through the use of financial
instruments during the forecasted period is captured by seeking
additional information relating to specific contracts. Fitch
captures the consolidation aspect through the use of its "Parent
Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, with additional information
being sought for entities which presently do not prepare
consolidated financials. Availability of consolidated financials
for non-listed entities post implementation of Ind AS will not
obviate the need for Fitch to seek standalone financials,
wherever required, to better understand segment-wise cash flows.
In Fitch's opinion, the key impact of Ind AS standards would
be felt through better disclosures and transparency. While Fitch
expects the impact to be minimal for large corporates, they
could provide early warning signals of potential trouble spots
in corporate earnings or cash flows for some of the medium-sized
listed corporates or unlisted corporates. Fitch seeks additional
information on all these aspects while conducting the rating
exercise; however, the extent of disclosures.
Under Ind AS could improve the quality of information and
help analysts refine their analytical judgements. Fitch,
however, notes that while currently considered unlikely,
revelation of material new lease obligations in the form of
contingent rentals could also affect a company's credit profile.
Under Ind AS, treatment of convertibles (especially foreign
currency convertible bonds) will necessitate measurement at fair
value and would require splitting into debt and equity
components with notional interest being provided in the profit
and loss statement on the debt component. From Fitch's
perspective, analysts will have to reverse many of these
adjustments required by the standard to continue reflecting a
cash flow perspective.
Fitch notes that most of the Indian nationalized banks use
standalone financials of entities and treat operating leases as
an expense in the income statement without adjusting for
capitalisation. Hence, the need to restate the operating leases
on the balance sheet of the borrower and to use consolidated
financials wherever necessitated, could change internal risk
assessments of banks for even the larger corporates. The risk is
likely to be lower for foreign banks operating in India.
The implementation of Ind AS is applicable for large and/or
listed corporates from 1 April 2011; however, the timeline is
likely to be extended. Presently, Indian entities prepare
accounts as per Indian GAAP which through the implementation of
Ind AS will converge with IFRS. The Ind AS takes into account
the nuances of the Indian market and hence it has certain "carve
outs" compared with IFRS. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)
will be covered by a modified SME version of the IFRS.