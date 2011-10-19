(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings says that with over EUR200bn of European leveraged finance debt coming due from 2013, deals like the recently announced acquisition of Danish cleaning services business ISS A/S by the UK's G4S plc demonstrate one of the few routes of avoiding a likely medium-term speculative-grade refinancing crunch. The transaction further highlights Fitch's view that the European leveraged credit market remains bifurcated into large volume issuers that are market leaders in their industries and smaller, more vulnerable leveraged issuers who have few current options to refinance before large volumes of their debt come due from 2013.

On 17 October, UK security business G4S announced the acquisition of ISS from its private equity owners EQT Partners and GS Capital Partners. If completed, the transaction values ISS at GBP5.2bn and, according to reports, will result in the refinancing of ISS' sizeable EUR4bn equivalent of debt, which starts coming due from 2014.

As Fitch has noted throughout the credit crisis, large European corporates continue to exhibit high cash balances that are readily deployable in search of complementary assets. Consequently, given volatility in public equity markets and a decline in secondary buyout activity, strategic acquisitions of leveraged borrowers represent both an expedient sponsor exit and an alternative to recently risk averse bond and loan markets as a capital source capable of alleviating the large amount of refinancing required among European leveraged finance credits from 2013.

"The G4S/ISS deal would create a global business services giant with pro-forma revenues of around GBP16bn and would represent a well diversified product offering with the earnings stability associated with multi-year customer contracts," says Ishani Goonasekera, Associate Director in Fitch's EMEA Leveraged Finance team.

In summary, the ISS deal has compelling industrial logic and therefore has been able to attract bank balance sheet funding in the form of new debt facilities totalling about GBP4bn, underwritten by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC and The Royal Bank of Scotland .

The ISS deal follows the sale of Nycomed in May 2011, the Swiss pharmaceuticals group acquired for EUR10bn in an all-cash transaction by Japanese group Takeda , and highlights how large industry leading borrowers in the leveraged credit space may continue to attract European and international strategic investors despite high stand-alone leverage profiles. Moreover, such sales represent substantial pre-payments on outstanding leveraged loans and high yield bonds, which will increase liquidity among asset managers to potentially support primary and secondary market recovery.

However, Fitch cautions that such transactions continue to represent exceptions in the quality of outstanding leveraged credits and that asset managers may continue to remain cautious on pricing primary and secondary market credits.

"A general de-leveraging of bank balance sheets, regulatory capital initiatives like Basel III and a material reduction in loan and bond market liquidity, in light of ongoing volatility from the euro zone crisis, will likely make refinancing difficult for a significant number of European leveraged finance issuers over the next couple of years," says Julian Crush, Senior Director in Fitch's EMEA Leveraged Finance team. "Strategic sales of large industry leaders to cash-rich corporates will help, although the broader trends suggest materially higher cost of capital and limited volumes compared to legacy debt profiles which will likely lead to rising default rates as large bullet maturities arrive from 2013, " adds Crush.

About 50% of Fitch's leveraged issuer Credit Opinions* (around 150) are currently in the 'B-*' or below category, representing EUR115bn in outstanding debt volumes. These 'B-*' issuer credit profiles typically represent more fragile capital structures among credits exposed to declining demand or with challenged business models. In view of prevailing negative sentiment towards risk assets, Fitch notes these 'B-*' and below issuers remain vulnerable to adverse developments in their sectors and may find refinancing a challenge as maturities approach.

For further detail on Fitch's views regarding European leveraged finance, including high yield and default rates, please refer to the Special Report titled 'European Leveraged Credit H111 Review; Confidence Must Support Fundamentals' dated 2 August 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com.

*Please refer to the Fitch website, www.fitchratings.com for the definition of a "Credit Opinion". The symbol for a Credit Opinion is suffixed with an asterisk (e.g. "BBB+*") or '(cat)', to indicate that the opinion is not meant to meet the same standards as a rating.