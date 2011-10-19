(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19- Fitch Ratings says that with over EUR200bn of European leveraged finance debt coming
due from 2013, deals like the recently announced acquisition of Danish cleaning services
business ISS A/S by the UK's G4S plc demonstrate one of the few routes of avoiding a
likely medium-term speculative-grade refinancing crunch. The transaction further highlights
Fitch's view that the European leveraged credit market remains bifurcated into large
volume issuers that are market leaders in their industries and smaller, more
vulnerable leveraged issuers who have few current options to refinance before
large volumes of their debt come due from 2013.
On 17 October, UK security business G4S announced the acquisition of ISS from
its private equity owners EQT Partners and GS Capital Partners. If completed,
the transaction values ISS at GBP5.2bn and, according to reports, will result in
the refinancing of ISS' sizeable EUR4bn equivalent of debt, which starts coming
due from 2014.
As Fitch has noted throughout the credit crisis, large European corporates
continue to exhibit high cash balances that are readily deployable in search of
complementary assets. Consequently, given volatility in public equity markets
and a decline in secondary buyout activity, strategic acquisitions of leveraged
borrowers represent both an expedient sponsor exit and an alternative to
recently risk averse bond and loan markets as a capital source capable of
alleviating the large amount of refinancing required among European leveraged
finance credits from 2013.
"The G4S/ISS deal would create a global business services giant with pro-forma
revenues of around GBP16bn and would represent a well diversified product
offering with the earnings stability associated with multi-year customer
contracts," says Ishani Goonasekera, Associate Director in Fitch's EMEA
Leveraged Finance team.
In summary, the ISS deal has compelling industrial logic and therefore has been
able to attract bank balance sheet funding in the form of new debt facilities
totalling about GBP4bn, underwritten by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC and The Royal
Bank of Scotland .
The ISS deal follows the sale of Nycomed in May 2011, the Swiss pharmaceuticals
group acquired for EUR10bn in an all-cash transaction by Japanese group Takeda ,
and highlights how large industry leading borrowers in the leveraged credit
space may continue to attract European and international strategic investors
despite high stand-alone leverage profiles. Moreover, such sales represent
substantial pre-payments on outstanding leveraged loans and high yield bonds,
which will increase liquidity among asset managers to potentially support
primary and secondary market recovery.
However, Fitch cautions that such transactions continue to represent exceptions
in the quality of outstanding leveraged credits and that asset managers may
continue to remain cautious on pricing primary and secondary market credits.
"A general de-leveraging of bank balance sheets, regulatory capital initiatives
like Basel III and a material reduction in loan and bond market liquidity, in
light of ongoing volatility from the euro zone crisis, will likely make
refinancing difficult for a significant number of European leveraged finance
issuers over the next couple of years," says Julian Crush, Senior Director in
Fitch's EMEA Leveraged Finance team. "Strategic sales of large industry leaders
to cash-rich corporates will help, although the broader trends suggest
materially higher cost of capital and limited volumes compared to legacy debt
profiles which will likely lead to rising default rates as large bullet
maturities arrive from 2013, " adds Crush.
About 50% of Fitch's leveraged issuer Credit Opinions* (around 150) are
currently in the 'B-*' or below category, representing EUR115bn in outstanding
debt volumes. These 'B-*' issuer credit profiles typically represent more
fragile capital structures among credits exposed to declining demand or with
challenged business models. In view of prevailing negative sentiment towards
risk assets, Fitch notes these 'B-*' and below issuers remain vulnerable to
adverse developments in their sectors and may find refinancing a challenge as
maturities approach.
For further detail on Fitch's views regarding European leveraged finance,
including high yield and default rates, please refer to the Special Report
titled 'European Leveraged Credit H111 Review; Confidence Must Support
Fundamentals' dated 2 August 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com.
*Please refer to the Fitch website, www.fitchratings.com for the definition of a
"Credit Opinion". The symbol for a Credit Opinion is suffixed with an asterisk
(e.g. "BBB+*") or '(cat)', to indicate that the opinion is not meant to meet the
same standards as a rating.