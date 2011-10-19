(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings has assigned Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-2 plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows:

--Class A1c floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD725,000,000

--Class A2a floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, GBP70,000,000

--Class A2b floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, EUR220,000,000

--Class A2c floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD670,000,000

--Class A3a floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, GBP150,000,000

--Class A3c floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD500,000,000

--Class A4c1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD900,000,000

--Class A4c2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD250,000,000

--Class A4c3 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD250,000,000

--Class A4c4 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD250,000,000

--Class A4c5 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, USD261,000,000

--Class M floating-rate notes: 'AAsf', Stable Outlook, GBP66,900,000

--Class B floating-rate notes: Not rated GBP440,900,000

--Class R floating-rate notes: Not rated GBP176,400,000

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by National Westminster Home Loans Ltd. (NWHL) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS), its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes initially totals 22.4%, which is provided by the subordination of the class M notes (1.9%), class B and R notes (17.5%) as well as a fully funded reserve account of 3%. The notes represent the sixth standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Arran series.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 16 Aug. 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 Aug. 2011 which are available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model and under various prepayment, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses at the 'AAA' rating level without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

RBS provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template with most of the data fields completed. However, RBS was unable to provide deposit set off risk or employee set off risk data for the Arran 2011-2 pool. Fitch has applied additional stresses to account for this missing information.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Due to differences in the final structure from the expected structure at the time of Fitch's previous statement, Fitch has withdrawn the expected ratings on some of the Class A notes.