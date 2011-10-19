(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Biopac India Corporation Ltd's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects Biopac's demonstrated ability to manage raw material price fluctuations, stable working capital requirements and its founder's over two-decade-long experience in supplying disposable products to caterers. The ratings also factor in the company's comfortable credit profile, as reflected in its financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) remaining below 1.0x and interest coverage of over 11x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). As on September 2011, Biopac had INR85m of fund-based limits, of which 30% have been utilised, and the un-drawn INR42.5m non-fund based limits.

The ratings remain constrained by the intense competition in the industry due to low entry barriers and Biopac's small scale of operations, limiting its operating and financial flexibility.

In FY11, BICL reported net sales of INR381m (FY10: INR417m), with an EBITDA margin of 22.2% (15.2%). The decline in sales is attributed to increased competition; nonetheless, its margin was higher than peers' due to its ability to pass on cost increases in other niche products.

Positive rating action may result from a sustained growth in sales coupled with an improvement from and/ or maintenance of its operating margins at 20%. However, any significant pressure on margins or/and unplanned capex would lead to a rating downgrade.

Started in 1998, Biopac manufactures polystyrene foam articles for packing and storage of food products at its facility in Silvassa. The company is listed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on BICL's bank facilities as follows:

- Outstanding INR24m long-term loans (reduced from INR105.4m): affirmed at 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR56m fund-based facility (reduced from INR85m): affirmed at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'.