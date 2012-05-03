(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 -
Overview
-- Sinopec Group's "strong" business risk profile is supported by its highly
integrated oil and gas operations, dominant market position in the Chinese refining market, and
a well-established marketing and distribution network in China.
-- We consider Sinopec Group a government-related entity, and believe there is an "extremely
high" probability of extraordinary government support to the company in case of financial
distress.
-- We are assigning our 'A+' corporate credit rating to Sinopec Group and our 'A+' issue
rating to the company's proposed notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sinopec Group will maintain its
"intermediate" financial risk profile despite high crude oil prices and the government's price
controls on refined oil products.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+' long-term corporate
credit rating to China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group). The outlook is stable. We also
assigned our 'A+' rating to the proposed U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to be
issued by Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd. Sinopec Group will unconditionally and
irrevocably guarantee the notes. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnAAA' Greater China credit
scale rating on Sinopec Group and the proposed notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our
review of the final issuance documentation.