(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03

Overview

-- The Austrian government has recapitalized Austria-based KA Finanz.

-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings KA Finanz.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the bank's adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We classify KA Finanz as a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria and consider there is a very high likelihood for timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the Austrian government to KA Finanz in case of need.

-- The ratings on KA Finanz benefit from four notches of uplift above its SACP of 'bbb-' for potential extraordinary government support in a crisis.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that KA's GRE status and Austria's ability and willingness to support KA Finanz will remain unchanged.

Rating Action

On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Austria-based KA Finanz AG. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Our ratings on KA Finanz reflect its anchor of 'bbb+', which represents our view of the economic environment in countries where the bank operates and the banking industry risk in Austria.

We consider the bank's business position to be "adequate" and to be a neutral factor. This is because following its legal separation from Kommunalkredit Austria AG (not rated), KA Finanz works out legacy loans and does not conduct new business. We assess the bank's capital and earnings as "moderate". The score benefits from the state support that restored the bank's depleted capital base after the sizable losses from the restructuring of Greek government debt as well as from our assumption of the state's commitment to keep the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio above 7%. Our assessment of KA Finanz's risk position is "moderate", mainly due to exposure to tail risk and reflecting concentration in the securities portfolio. We view funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate", but our assessment is based on the close ties to and expected ongoing support from the bank's sole owner, the Austrian government. We assess KA Finanz's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'.

We regard KA Finanz as a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria, with a "very high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in a case of need. We expect support to come from its 100% owner, the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our support assessment is based on KA Finanz's:

-- "Very important" role for the Austrian government. KA Finanz's default could destabilize the Austrian banking system and tarnish Austria's reputation and the bank is meeting a key political objective; and

-- "Very strong" link with the government. The bank plays and important public policy role as the workout entity of the former Kommunalkredit Austria. The government has displayed a track record of support for KA Finanz and has stated its commitment to support the bank in the future.

We expect KA Finanz's role for the government and its link to the government to remain unchanged at least in the medium term, whereas Kommunalkredit Austria AG may be reprivatized in the future.