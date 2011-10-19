(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19-
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to IM FTPYME SABADELL 9's class
A1 and A2(G) notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans
granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco
Sabadell in Spain.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to IM
FTPYME SABADELL 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1 and A2(G) notes (see list below).
The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to
Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers, and
originated by Banco de Sabadell S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2).
The main features of the transaction are:
-- The issuer is established as a Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. At
closing, the transaction will feature a reserve fund that will provide
protection exclusively to the class A1 and A2(G) notes. The reserve fund will
cover shortfalls of interest for classes A1 and A2(G) during the life of the
transaction, and payment of principal on the final payment date. It will be
fully funded at closing by a subordinated loan. The initial level of the
reserve fund will be 10% of the initial collateral balance. 50% of the reserve
fund will be deposited in the treasury account held at Banco Santander S.A.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+); the remaining 50% will be deposited in an account at
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; AA-/Negative/A-1+).
-- There will be no interest swap in this transaction.
-- A commingling reserve will be set up by the servicer if its long-term
rating is downgraded below 'BBB', with a short-term rating of 'A-2'.
-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal will be
combined into a single priority of payments, and interest and principal for
the class B notes will be fully subordinated to the senior notes.
Banco Sabadell will act as servicer. Banco Santander will act as financial
agent and treasury account provider, and BBVA will act as the additional
guaranteed investment contract (GIC) account provider. The additional account
will hold 50% of the cash reserve at closing, which equals 5% of the initial
collateral balance.
Our analysis indicated the following key risks:
-- Of the pool, 45.44% is concentrated in the Catalonia region, which is
the home market of the originator.
-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest
borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.77% and 6.66% of the outstanding
balance of the pool, respectively.
-- Regarding industry concentration, about 30% of the loans were granted
to SMEs and self-employed borrowers from the real estate and construction
sector.
-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization profiles,
including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into
account in our cash flow analysis.
Our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A1 and A2(G) notes reflect our assessment
of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as
well as an analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the
transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to
the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA'
rating level.
Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate
the counterparty risk from the treasury account and additional GIC account
providers to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our updated counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).
We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction in due course.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RATINGS LIST
IM FTPYME SABADELL 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
EUR1.5 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Class Prelim. Prelim.
rating amount
(mil. EUR)
A1 AAA (sf) 295.0
A2(G) AAA (sf) 650.0
B NR 555.0
NR--Not rated.