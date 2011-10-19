(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to IM FTPYME SABADELL 9's class A1 and A2(G) notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco Sabadell in Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to IM FTPYME SABADELL 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1 and A2(G) notes (see list below).

The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco de Sabadell S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2).

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The issuer is established as a Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. At closing, the transaction will feature a reserve fund that will provide protection exclusively to the class A1 and A2(G) notes. The reserve fund will cover shortfalls of interest for classes A1 and A2(G) during the life of the transaction, and payment of principal on the final payment date. It will be fully funded at closing by a subordinated loan. The initial level of the reserve fund will be 10% of the initial collateral balance. 50% of the reserve fund will be deposited in the treasury account held at Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+); the remaining 50% will be deposited in an account at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; AA-/Negative/A-1+).

-- There will be no interest swap in this transaction.

-- A commingling reserve will be set up by the servicer if its long-term rating is downgraded below 'BBB', with a short-term rating of 'A-2'.

-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal will be combined into a single priority of payments, and interest and principal for the class B notes will be fully subordinated to the senior notes.

Banco Sabadell will act as servicer. Banco Santander will act as financial agent and treasury account provider, and BBVA will act as the additional guaranteed investment contract (GIC) account provider. The additional account will hold 50% of the cash reserve at closing, which equals 5% of the initial collateral balance.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- Of the pool, 45.44% is concentrated in the Catalonia region, which is the home market of the originator.

-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.77% and 6.66% of the outstanding balance of the pool, respectively.

-- Regarding industry concentration, about 30% of the loans were granted to SMEs and self-employed borrowers from the real estate and construction sector.

-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization profiles, including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into account in our cash flow analysis.

Our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A1 and A2(G) notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating level.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account and additional GIC account providers to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our updated counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction in due course.

RATINGS LIST

IM FTPYME SABADELL 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1.5 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A1 AAA (sf) 295.0

A2(G) AAA (sf) 650.0

B NR 555.0

