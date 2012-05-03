(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RBS Financial Services (India)
Private Limited's (RBSFS) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with
Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list
of additional rating actions is provided below.
RBSFS's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectations of support from its parent,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBSG; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT
IDR): 'A'/Stable; Viability Rating (VR): 'bbb'), owing to its strategic
importance to RBSG's corporate and private banking business in India, with which
RBSFS has strong operational integration. The ratings also factor in its 100%
ownership by the UK bank, the RBS name association, and common management.
Notwithstanding RBSG's announced sale of certain banking business lines in India
for 2011 and 2012, RBSFS's core business line of credit trading and planned
collateralised lending to private banking clients of the group is considered a
key part of the group's future growth strategy in the Indian market. India is
identified by RBSG as one of the key 11 markets in Asia-Pacific. RBSFS's
non-bank financial company (NBFC) status gives the group additional flexibility
in terms of the range of services it can offer to its clients.
RBSFS's ratings are driven by RBSG's individual financial strength (reflected by
its VR) as Fitch believes that support made available to RBSG by its 83% owner,
the government of UK, may not be transmitted to overseas subsidiaries and
businesses. Any negative rating action therefore would likely stem from similar
action on RBSG's VR - and not its LT IDR -, or if strategic importance to,
linkages with, or propensity of support from RBSG are deemed by Fitch to have
weakened.
Operating performance, although weak, has improved from the losses reported in
the financial year ended March 2010. Funding is reliant on wholesale borrowings,
but supported by a well- matched asset-liability management profile and access
to funding from the group. Strong asset quality - zero non-performing loans over
the last four years - is based on sound risk management procedures.
RBSFS, a RBI-registered non-deposit accepting NBFC, was originally owned by ABN
AMRO Bank N.V. and called ABN AMRO Securities (India) Private Limited. It became
a part of the RBS group when a consortium including RBS acquired the ABN AMRO
Group in 2007.
Rating actions on RBSFS's instruments are as follows:
Proposed INR3,558.8m principal protected long-term equity-linked debentures
(ELDs): assigned a final rating of 'Fitch PP-MLD AAA emr (ind)'
INR441.2m principal protected long-term ELDs: affirmed at 'Fitch PP-MLD AAA emr
(ind)'
INR5bn commercial paper programme affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk in the rated
instrument. Ratings of the equity-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of
the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market
risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from
the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the
performance of a reference index or equity share.