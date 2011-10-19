(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19

-- We understand that Greece-based glass container manufacturer Yioula Glassworks S.A. (Yioula) has extended its EUR15 million loan from Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) to Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Yioula to 'CC' from 'SD' (selective default).

-- At the same time, we are affirming our issue rating of 'CC' on Yioula's senior unsecured notes maturing in 2015.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that a further deterioration of Yioula's liquidity position is possible as a result of the group's near-term refinancing risk and dependence on external financing from strained Greek markets.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Greece-based glass container manufacturer Yioula Glassworks S.A. (Yioula) to 'CC' from 'SD' (selective default). The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we affirmed our issue rating of 'CC' on Yioula's senior unsecured notes.

The upgrade reflects our view that Yioula has reduced immediate liquidity risk following the group's public statement that it has extended its EUR15 million loan from Piraeus Bank (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C) to Dec. 31, 2011. As the loan was not extended or repaid before its previous maturity date of Sept. 26, 2011, this constituted a payment default under our criteria, but this designation no longer applies following the extension.

However, we still believe that the extended Piraeus loan represents a near-term refinancing risk. The group continues to face significant liquidity issues, and relies on external financing from strained Greek markets. As such, in our view, Yioula could have further refinancing issues in the near term.

Management has stated that a term sheet has been drawn up to extend the EUR15 million Piraeus loan to June 2015 on an amortizing basis, but this extension is not yet finalized. We consider that successful late refinancing negotiations are not unusual for Yioula. However, there is a significant risk that the Piraeus loan will not be extended further on Dec. 31, 2011, or that it will again only be extended for a short period.

In our view, a further deterioration of Yioula's liquidity position is possible as a result of the group's near-term refinancing risk and dependence on external financing from strained Greek markets. Furthermore, Yioula faces an uncertain operating environment in its core markets over the near to medium term. We could lower the long-term corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) in the near term if Yioula were to fail to refinance or renew the Piraeus loan before it falls due on Dec. 31, 2011.

We could consider revising the outlook to stable if Yioula were to improve its liquidity position, mainly by refinancing the Piraeus loan for a longer period; and/or if it were to improve free cash flow generation and tackle its financial covenant risk.

