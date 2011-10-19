(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19-

-- U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC has announced the acquisition of Denmark-based facilities services company ISS A/S for approximately GBP5.2 billion.

-- The acquisition will involve G4S repaying about GBP1.1 billion of ISS's existing debt.

-- We are therefore affirming our long-term corporate credit rating on ISS at 'BB-' and placing it on CreditWatch positive.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the impact of the acquisition could be positive for ISS' capital structure.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit ratings on Denmark-based facilities services provider ISS A/S (ISS) and related entities ISS World Services A/S and ISS Financing PLC . At the same time, we placed the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on ISS's EUR581.5 million subordinated facility (including the add-on notes) due 2016; on ISS Global A/S' EUR110.4 million issuance under the EUR2 billion unsecured euro medium-term note (EMTN) program due 2014; and on ISS Financing's EUR525 million secured notes due 2014. We placed these issue ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.

The rating actions follow the announcement by U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC (BBB/Stable/A-2) of its intention to acquire ISS from private equity firms EQT and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (see "U.K.-Based Security Services Company G4S 'BBB/A-2' Rtgs Affirmed Following Announcement To Acquire ISS; Outlook Stable," published Oct. 19, 2011). In our view, the acquisition will have a positive effect on ISS, because G4S will repay a substantial portion--about GBP1.1 billion--of ISS's existing debt with the proceeds of G4S's recently launched share rights issue. The acquisition will trigger the change-of-control provisions in the documentation for the majority of ISS's facilities. We anticipate that these facilities will be refinanced using G4S's new acquisition facility.

We aim to review the CreditWatch placement following the successful repayment of ISS's credit facilities. We would view any reduction of ISS's currently heavy debt burden as positive for the rating.

