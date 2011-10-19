(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC has announced the acquisition of Denmark-based facilities services company ISS A/S for approximately GBP5.2 billion.

-- The transaction will involve G4S issuing rights of GBP2 billion and the net repayment of about GBP1.1 billion of ISS's existing debt.

-- We are affirming our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on G4S at 'BBB/A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the combined entity will deleverage its balance sheet substantially in 2012, and that credit metrics will return to levels consistent with a 'BBB' rating in the near term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC . At the same time, we affirmed the short-term rating of 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

The affirmations reflect our view that G4S's proposed acquisition of Denmark-based facilities services company ISS A/S (BB-/Watch Pos/--) for approximately GBP5.2 billion will strengthen G4S's already strong business risk profile enough to temper its aggressive financial policies. The affirmations also reflect the deterioration in financial leverage that will result from G4S assuming roughly GBP2.9 billion of ISS's debt. We believe that the business risk profile of the combined group will be strong and its financial risk profile significant.

G4S has launched an underwritten rights issue of GBP2 billion to finance the acquisition and repay about GBP1.1 billion of ISS' debt. We estimate that the pro forma ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA--excluding any potential disposals or realized synergies--could increase to 4.5-4.0x in 2011, and that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt could weaken to 20%. However, we anticipate that deleveraging will continue in 2012 as a result of asset disposals in France and other developed countries under consideration by G4S. Should the execution of these disposals be protracted or disrupted by unfavorable market conditions, we would need to re-evaluate the rating.

In our view, the combination of the combined entity's consistently strong FFO (about GBP930 million in 2010 on a pro forma basis) and what we expect will be its muted approach to acquisitions and share buybacks over the next two years provides a plausible path for debt reduction. Consequently, we anticipate that the combined group will deleverage to reach adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.5x and adjusted FFO to debt of about 25% in 2012, which we view as commensurate with the 'BBB' rating.

In our view, G4S will sustain its credit metrics in line with the levels we consider commensurate with a significant financial risk profile in 2012, following the completion of the acquisition. Our base-case scenario assumes that the combined entity is likely to improve EBITDA margins moderately over the next couple of years, taking advantage of the wider service platform created by the acquisition.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise from delayed disposals or a decline in the percentage of FFO to debt to the low twenties in the near term. Such a decline could result from adverse trading conditions or pressured EBITDA margin levels, but more significantly, from more aggressive spending on acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than we currently anticipate.

Assuming that the acquisition proceeds as planned, we believe that G4S will grow into the 'BBB' rating. If, in time, the increased scale results in stronger credit metrics, rating upside could arise. Specifically, improved credit metrics, including sustained, adjusted FFO to debt of more than 30%, could provide a basis for rating upside.

