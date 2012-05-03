BRIEF-Shanghai Zendai Property updates on proposed issue of convertible bonds
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
May 03 Bank of Western Australia Ltd
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Bank of Western Australia Ltd.
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
* Says Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has cut long position in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd's H-shares to 1.11 percent from 7.04 percent on Feb 17, 20
Feb 24 China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)