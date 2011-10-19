(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hipocat 3, FTH , a Spanish RMBS transaction and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

Class A notes (ISIN ES0338675004): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable

Class B notes (ISIN ES0338675012): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable

The transaction was placed on RWN due to counterparty risk (see "Fitch Places 14 Spanish SF Transactions On Rating Watch Negative Due To Counterparty Risk" dated 06 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has subsequently received confirmation from the SPV management company (CX Titulizacion SGFT) that the counterparty risk on Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') as bank account and paying agent provider has been fully mitigated as of 19 October 2011, when Instituto de Credito Oficial ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+') replaced Banco de Sabadell under the terms of the bank account and paying agent agreements.

The implementation of this remedial action adequately mitigates the counterparty risk that was present following the downgrade of Banco de Sabadell (see 'Fitch Downgrades Banco Sabadell to 'A- '; Outlook Negative' dated 29 June 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).