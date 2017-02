(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings has revised nine Ukrainian banks' Outlooks to Stable from Positive and affirmed all of their ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks on Ukraine's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Stable from Positive (see 'Fitch Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook from Positive to Stable' dated 19 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).