(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijan's OJSC Azerenerji a Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F3'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive.
The ratings and Outlook are aligned with the Republic of Azerbaijan ('BBB-'/Positive/'F3')
reflecting strong legal, strategic and operational ties with the government of Azerbaijan.
Legal ties relate primarily to debt guarantees provided by the government, which covered
87.1% of Azerenerji's total debt (excluding accrued interest) at YE11. Fitch assumes this ratio
will remain relatively stable or increase over the next few years in order to support the
alignment. Azerenerji is 100% owned by the State Committee on Property Issues, a government
agency. Fitch does not expect any significant changes in the legal links in the foreseeable
future due to lack of privatisation plans regarding Azerenerji.
Azerenerji's virtual monopoly in Azerbaijan's electricity generation market, considerable
position in the distribution segment, and monopoly in the transmission segment demonstrate the
company's critical importance to Azerbaijan's economy. Azerenerji's top management is nominated
directly by the President of Azerbaijan, which underlines the links with its owner. Fitch
understands that Azerenerji's operations are closely monitored by government agencies, including
the review of the company's budget and capex plans.