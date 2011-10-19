(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Recent rating actions on global banks are thus far having only a limited effect on US ABCP, according to Fitch Ratings.

'Financial institution rating actions have only affected ABCP ratings for six vehicles supported by three different banks,' said Director Kevin Corrigan. 'Future ABCP rating actions, if taken, will remain predicated on the health of conduit sponsors.'.

The affected ABCP ratings, all rated 'F1+' and currently on Rating Watch Negative, are as follows:

--CAFCO, LLC;

--CIESCO, LLC;

--CRC Funding, LLC;

--Govco, LLC.;

--Alpine Securitization Corp.;

--Vehicle Services of America, Ltd.

The Rating Watch Negative status on the six programs is based on the current short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of those programs' liquidity support providers, Citibank, N.A. (CAFCO, CIESCO, CRC Funding and Govco), Credit Suisse AG (Alpine Securitization Corp.) and Bank of America N.A. (Vehicle Services of America).

Fitch will continue to monitor its rated ABCP programs and will take rating actions if additional banks experience increased ratings pressure.

In addition to Fitch's bank-specific rating actions from last week, additional information is available in the rating agency's Oct. 13 report, 'Rating Banks in a Changing World', available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release.