Fitch Revises de Volksbank's Outlook to Positive; Affirms 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed de Volksbank NV's (formerly SNS Bank NV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to Volksbank as part