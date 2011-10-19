(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings is providing further details on 12 Spanish structured finance (SF) transactions that the agency placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to counterparty risk earlier this month (see "Fitch Places 14 Spanish SF Transactions On Rating Watch Negative Due To Counterparty Risk", dated 06 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

The rating actions related to the transactions' exposure to Banco Popular Espanol (BPE; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') and Banco Sabadell (Sabadell; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which continue to serve as bank account, paying agent and/or swap counterparty despite downgrades below eligible rating thresholds.

The further information details which counterparty roles the affected banks currently hold, as well as the status of remedial action according to information provided by transaction parties.

The transactions were placed on RWN in accordance with Fitch's SF counterparty criteria which indicate a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' (with no RWN status) for notes rated above 'A+'. For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation (eg issuer account banks), Fitch expects remedial action to be completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event.

The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions should have been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the counterparty exposures. The resolution of the RWN will depend upon the issuer's ability to comply with the transaction documents. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN during the next six weeks. If sufficient mitigants have not been taken after this period of time, material downgrades may take place, particularly at the higher end of the capital structure.

Of the original list of 14 transactions, two have now finalised the implementation of remedial actions and are therefore excluded from the list below. These are Cedulas TDA 13 and Hipocat 3 FTA (see "Fitch Maintains Cedulas TDA 13 On Rating Watch Negative" dated 18 October 2011 and "Fitch Affirms Hipocat 3; Off RWN" dated 19 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2, FTA

Fitch understands that the account bank and paying agent roles, which were originally held by Sabadell are now held by Banco Santander (rated 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+').

However, Fitch understands that the swap counterparty role continues to be held by Sabadell which Fitch believes is in breach of transaction documentation since no remedial actions have occurred to date.

GAT FTGENCAT 2005, FTA

Fitch understands that the account bank roles, which were originally held by Sabadell and BPE are now held by Banco Santander and BPE, respectively. Multiple account banks are associated as this is a multi-seller securitisation. BPE's account bank role continues to be in breach of transaction documentation as no remedial actions have occurred to date.

Fitch understands that the paying agent role, originally held by BPE, is now held by Banco Santander.