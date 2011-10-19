(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19- Fitch Ratings is providing further details on 12 Spanish structured finance (SF)
transactions that the agency placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to counterparty risk
earlier this month (see "Fitch Places 14 Spanish SF Transactions On Rating Watch Negative Due To
Counterparty Risk", dated 06 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions related to the transactions' exposure to Banco Popular
Espanol (BPE; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') and Banco Sabadell (Sabadell;
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which continue to serve as bank account, paying agent
and/or swap counterparty despite downgrades below eligible rating thresholds.
The further information details which counterparty roles the affected banks
currently hold, as well as the status of remedial action according to
information provided by transaction parties.
The transactions were placed on RWN in accordance with Fitch's SF counterparty
criteria which indicate a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' (with no RWN
status) for notes rated above 'A+'. For exposures that cannot be addressed by
collateralisation (eg issuer account banks), Fitch expects remedial action to be
completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event.
The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions
should have been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the counterparty
exposures. The resolution of the RWN will depend upon the issuer's ability to
comply with the transaction documents. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN during
the next six weeks. If sufficient mitigants have not been taken after this
period of time, material downgrades may take place, particularly at the higher
end of the capital structure.
Of the original list of 14 transactions, two have now finalised the
implementation of remedial actions and are therefore excluded from the list
below. These are Cedulas TDA 13 and Hipocat 3 FTA (see "Fitch Maintains Cedulas
TDA 13 On Rating Watch Negative" dated 18 October 2011 and "Fitch Affirms
Hipocat 3; Off RWN" dated 19 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2, FTA
Fitch understands that the account bank and paying agent roles, which were
originally held by Sabadell are now held by Banco Santander (rated
'AA-'/Negative/'F1+').
However, Fitch understands that the swap counterparty role continues to be held
by Sabadell which Fitch believes is in breach of transaction documentation since
no remedial actions have occurred to date.
GAT FTGENCAT 2005, FTA
Fitch understands that the account bank roles, which were originally held by
Sabadell and BPE are now held by Banco Santander and BPE, respectively. Multiple
account banks are associated as this is a multi-seller securitisation. BPE's
account bank role continues to be in breach of transaction documentation as no
remedial actions have occurred to date.
Fitch understands that the paying agent role, originally held by BPE, is now
held by Banco Santander.