(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Delkor Technik India Private Limited's
(Delkor) 'Fitch BBB(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored
category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of
adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of Delkor. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a
period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the
ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action
Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated Delkor's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category
as follows:
- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3+(ind)nm' from
'Fitch A3+(ind)'
- INR400m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3+(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch A3+(ind)'