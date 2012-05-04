(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal
Mission (JNNURM) has failed to transform the urban infrastructure in 21 Fitch-rated urban local
bodies (ULBs).
"In Fitch's view, the projects' progress under the JNNURM programme has been
marred by delays due to the slow grant approval process, lack of manpower and
absence of sound governmental oversight mechanisms. While some project delays
were attributed to the slow land acquisition process, the lack of human
resources is the single most important reason for ULBs' inability to benefit
significantly from the first phase of JNNURM", says Dr. Devendra Kumar Pant,
Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.
Fitch notes that as at end-December 2011, only 22 (18.33%) infrastructure
projects were completed out of the 120 sanctioned for 21 Fitch-rated ULBs under
the urban infrastructure and governance programme. The agency also believes that
governance issues obstruct urban transformation in the Indian cities. Financing
the large sums required is crucially dependent on reforms and the institutional
capacity to attain the desired service delivery and revenue generation.
"JNNURM was expected to revive the service delivery levels of the ULBs; however,
not much progress has been made and service delivery levels remain dismal even
by Indian norms. Nevertheless, some ULBs have redeeming features in the civic
services delivery levels" says Neha Agarwal, Analyst in Fitch's International
Public Finance team.
The financial strength of the ULBs rated in the 'Fitch AA(ind)' and 'Fitch
A(ind)' categories provides cushion to fund nearly 85% of their requirements.
However, corporations in other rating categories draw substantial support from
the respective state governments in the form of revenue grants. Fitch believes
that if the Maharashtra government were to provide access to an alternative
source of revenue to octroi, the buoyancy of the source could be crucial for the
credit quality of the ULBs.
ULBs rated in the 'Fitch AA(ind)' category consistently relied on their own
sources of revenue rather than depending on grants highlighting financial
sophistication. However, due to the 2008-2009 economic crisis, the number of
revenue surplus reporting ULBs reduced to 17 in FY09 from 19 in FY06.
Contrary to the JNNURM's initiatives to incentivise ULBs to explore capital
markets, ULBs failed to approach the market with debt issuances. The GoI and the
state governments have endured the stress on their finances with growing grants
during and after JNNURM reforms.
