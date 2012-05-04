(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sandown Gold plc's notes, as follows:

GBP200.9m Class A1A (ISIN XS0518887822): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR134.9m Class A1B (ISIN XS0518888556): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR60.0m Class A2 (ISIN XS0518888713): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the class A1A and A1B notes reflects the increased credit enhancement available to the notes due to deleveraging of the portfolio.

Loans more than 90 days delinquent currently represent 0.22% of the portfolio balance, up from 0.01% in April 2011. Fitch notes that a significantly higher proportion of the portfolio is composed of loans for which the underlying borrowers are managed out of Lloyd's Business Support Unit (BSU). The BSU is responsible for managing higher-risk and underperforming borrowers. The proportion relating to borrowers at BSU has increased significantly since the last review in April 2011. This is currently mitigated by high credit enhancement for the rated notes but Fitch will continue to monitor the trend closely.

The rating of the class A2 notes is based on the guarantee provided by the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+').

Sandown Gold plc is a static UK cash flow SME CLO originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). On the issue date the GBP806m collateral portfolio comprised 1,733 collateral loans to 1,407 borrowers. The obligors are SME customers with an annual turnover of GBP2m to GBP15m.