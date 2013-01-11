(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
Summary analysis -- Secom General Insurance Co. Ltd. -------------- 11-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Nov-2005 A-/-- --/--
21-Oct-2003 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Secom General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Secom General;
A-/Negative/--) reflect its strategic importance to the Secom group; access to
the group's customer base and a high likelihood of financial support from the
parent company, if necessary; sales growth backed by its unique cancer
insurance product MEDCOM; and a low loss ratio compared with its domestic
peers. These positive rating factors are partly offset by the insurer's high
expense ratio due to limited economies of scale as well as high risk related
to natural disasters, which weighs on its capitalization.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers Secom General a strategically
important subsidiary of Secom Co. Ltd. (Secom; not rated), the largest
security provider in Japan. Secom General issued new shares to Secom in March
and December 2008 and April 2009. In our view, Secom General is highly likely
to continue to receive financial support from Secom if necessary, and that is
a supporting factor for the ratings. Leveraging its status as the sole
non-life insurer of the Secom group, Secom General has developed several
unique products. The insurer has created an auto insurance product in which a
company representative is immediately dispatched to the site of an accident.
In addition, it also offers discounts for fire insurance policies to
subscribers of Secom's home security service. However, the insurer's share in
the non-life insurance market in Japan remains small at about 0.6% on a net
premium income basis as of March 31, 2012. This is despite the Secom group's
dominant share in the domestic security service market. As such, in Standard &
Poor's opinion, the insurer has derived limited synergies from its
relationship with the Secom group.
Meanwhile, Secom General's unique third-sector insurance product, MEDCOM,
which covers advanced treatments for cancer not covered by national health
insurance, have enjoyed brisk sales. That has contributed to growth in its
overall business and it is the second-largest revenue generator after fire
insurance. Secom General has achieved solid sales of MEDCOM mainly due to its
successful alliance with Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--),
which enables the product to be sold through Fukoku Life's exclusive sales
agents. Although the cancer insurance market is becoming more competitive, if
MEDCOM sales continue to grow, we expect the product to mitigate to a certain
degree the insurer's currently volatile profits due to natural disasters.
Secom General's net premium income for fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012)
increased 8.5% year on year to JPY38.6 billion, while that in the first half of
fiscal 2012 (ended Sept. 30, 2012) rose 2.8%. Therefore, Standard & Poor's
believes that the insurer's business franchise is gradually growing. Secom
General has a favorable loss ratio in comparison with major Japanese non-life
insurers, because fire insurance, which has a lower loss ratio than voluntary
automobile insurance, accounts for a larger proportion of its portfolio (38.1%
in fiscal 2011). However, its business performance is directly affected by
natural disasters. Its loss ratio stayed relatively high at 54% in the first
half of fiscal 2012 because of losses from natural disasters, although it had
improved from 58.6% in fiscal 2011, which was affected by the Great East Japan
Earthquake.
Although Secom General's expense ratio improved to 37% in fiscal 2011 from
41.3% in fiscal 2010, it remains high compared with its peers, reflecting its
limited economies of scale. As the company continues to reduce its expenses
and pursue operating efficiency along with its business strategy, we hold the
view that the ratio is likely to gradually improve in the long run.
Standard & Poor's regards Secom General's enterprise risk management (ERM) as
adequate because we have not observed any material flaws in its risk
management.
The insurer has made steady progress in reducing investment risk through
measures such as shifting its investment assets to fixed-interest bonds with
strong credit profiles. In our view, the company's efforts to mitigate
investment risk are likely to contribute to stable profitability, although its
investment income is decreasing. The amount of risk-monitored loans is
gradually decreasing and we consider the company's investment asset quality to
be improving.
Secom General's capitalization remains weak compared to its 'A'-rated peers.
This is because it faces high natural disaster-related risk as fire insurance
products account for a high percentage of its portfolio. In addition, its
capitalization--relative to risks--is declining, in our view. The decline is
caused by an increase in its catastrophe risk due to solid growth in fire
insurance sales, as well as weakened capital from its net loss. However, it
could receive financial support from its parent, in our opinion.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. Although Secom General is likely to receive financial
support from its parent, if necessary, as a strategically important subsidiary
of Secom, its capital is pressured by increased earnings volatility due to
natural disasters as well as high exposure to catastrophe risk. We may
downgrade the company if natural disasters occur and further drag down its
earnings and capital, making it unlikely for the company to restore its
capitalization to the existing level within two years; or if we determine that
the company's position as a strategically important subsidiary within the
Secom group has weakened. We may revise the outlook back to stable if the
company improves its operating performance, posts net income (net profit), and
is likely to keep its combined ratio (on an earned-incurred basis, excluding
residential earthquake and compulsory auto liability insurance) below 100%,
and consequently improves and stabilizes its capitalization.
