(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its assessment of "intermediate" equity content on Agile Property Holdings Ltd.'s (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--) proposed subordinated perpetual capital securities is unaffected by a revision in the terms and conditions of the securities. Under the revised terms, the step-up of the 75 basis points spread has been brought forward to 20.5 years, from 25.5 years, after the issue date.

We believe the company will follow the replacement intention term of the proposed securities although the term is not legally binding. According to the term, if this instrument is called within 20.5 years after the issue date, the company intends to replace it with an instrument that has equal or greater equity content than the proposed perpetual securities other than in limited circumstances.

If the company indicates any intention to deviate from its replacement intention, we may lower our assessment of the equity content on the securities to "minimal" from "intermediate." This may affect the long-term issuer credit rating if the revision results in an increase in leverage more than we expect for the current rating. A "minimal" equity content means we would treat the principal of securities as 100% debt and the distributions as 100% interest expense.

