Jan 11 - The Japanese government's plans to weaken the yen will benefit auto manufacturers more than technology companies. The auto manufacturers still produce coveted vehicles and will see an increase in demand and profitability from a falling yen, but technology companies have lost their leadership and their reputations. Therefore the recovery will take far longer.

Japanese cars still sell in high volumes globally, which means the auto manufacturers will benefit from currency weakening. However, the auto companies have diversified their production capacity to insulate themselves from a strong yen, which will dilute the benefit. For example, Nissan and Honda are realigning their production capacity and increasing their North American production.

We believe Toyota is likely to be the biggest winner among the big three Japanese automakers from any weakening in the yen. We estimate that Japan accounts for about 40% of Toyota's global production and Toyota exports nearly 50% of its Japanese production, which is higher than its Japanese competitors.

Most Japanese technology companies are losing market share and leadership to South Korean manufacturers. This is partly driven by a strong yen but also by intense competition in the LCD TV/panel and smartphone businesses and weak European export markets. Any significant recovery in the Japanese technology companies' fortunes will be slow as they have to win back their reputation with consumers.

The future of Japanese tech will depend on their ability to curb loss-making segments and re-discover the kind of technological leadership that historically enabled them to develop must-have products. However, at the moment their weak financial performance does not enable them to invest in new technologies to anywhere near the extent of their competitors.

While a significant devaluation of the yen would be positive for these Japanese exporters, without a radical change to the structure of their businesses it is difficult to see profitability improving enough for the tech giants to regain investment-grade ratings.