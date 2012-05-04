U.S. motor travel up 2.8 pct to record in 2016 - U.S. DOT

NEW YORK, Feb 21 Motorists drove a record 3.22 trillion miles (5.2 trillion km) on U.S. roads last year, a 2.8 percent rise from 2015 and the fifth consecutive year of year-over-year increases, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday.