(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Central-European International Bank Ltd. ------ 11-Jan-2013
(Unsolicited Ratings)
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hungary
Local currency BBpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 BBpi/-- --/--
06-Apr-2009 BBB-pi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strategic importance to its major shareholder, Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo, which we believe will likely provide extraordinary support to
Central-European International Ban Ltd. if needed.
-- Strong domestic franchise and market position.
-- Stable funding and liquidity profile, given our expectation that
Intesa Sanpaolo will continue its funding support.
Weaknesses:
-- Higher-than-average economic and industry risks associated with
operating in Hungary.
-- Weak asset quality, notably because of risks associated with mortgage
loans denominated in Swiss francs.
-- Weak profitability.
-- Low capacity to build capital internally and dependence on parent's
support to meet regulatory capital ratios.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its unsolicited public information
('pi') rating on Hungary-based Central-European International Bank Ltd. (CIB)
on the bank's 'bb-' anchor, as well as our view that CIB's business position,
funding, and liquidity represent neutral factors for the rating. Furthermore,
we also assess CIB's risk position and capital and earnings as negative
factors for the rating. We evaluate CIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in
the 'b' category.
We typically do not use modifiers (positive or negative) or outlooks for 'pi'
ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Various Ratings Actions Taken On Hungarian Banks Due To Rising
Economic Risks, Dec. 19, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010