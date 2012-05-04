(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based PEC Limited's (PEC) additional INR11.25bn fund-based and INR9.4bn non-fund based facilities 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)' and 'Fitch A2+(ind)' ratings, respectively.

PEC's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR59.57bn fund-based limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR73.72bn non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A2+(ind)'

For PEC's rating rationale, please refer to rating action commentary titled "India's PEC Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 30 Apr 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.