(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Win Medicare
Private Limited (WMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating
actions is provided below.
The ratings reflect WMPL's low-to-moderate levels of
financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) ranging
between below 0 and 3x over the past four years, moderate size
of operations and its established alliances with global
pharmaceutical companies to develop and market their indigenous
formulations. The ratings draw comfort from WMPL's broad range
of products offerings under diverse therapeutic segments like
antiseptics, analgesics, gastroenterolgy, gynaecology, and
neutraceuticals. Fitch notes that the company has strong
operational ties with its parent - Modi Mundi Pharma Private
Limited (MMPL, 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable).
The ratings are, however, constrained by WMPL's low and
volatile profitability range between 2% and 9.5% over 2006-2010
- due to varying marketing and promotional expenses. Fitch notes
that the company plans to invest in its Bangladesh subsidiary by
way of equity and unsecured loans and to expand its nutrition
business.
In 2010, WMPL reported revenue of INR3,857m and an EBITDA
margin of around 6%. Adjusted debt was INR527m, including
INR499m of off-balance sheet debt on account of corporate
guarantees extended to third-party loans. The company's net
financial leverage was 1.3x in 2010.
Negative rating action may result from large debt-led capex
and/or significant investments in alliances and/or a fall in
profitability margins leading to a significant deterioration in
net financial leverage. Conversely, a significant improvement
and stability in profitability would be positive for the
ratings.
WMPL is a subsidiary of MMPL - a JV between the privately
held Mundipharma Group (known as Purdue Pharma in the USA, Napp
Laboratories in the UK and Mundipharma in Europe) and Umesh K.
Modi group. The company has two divisions - pharmaceutical and
cosmetics. The pharmaceuticals division manufactures and markets
licensed global products along with indigenous formulations,
while the cosmetics division carries out the marketing and
distribution for another group company - Modi Revlon Private
Limited. The company has manufacturing facilities at Modipuram
(Uttar Pradesh) and also outsources a part of manufacturing to
third parties.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to WMPL's bank loans as
follows:
- INR125m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR50m non-fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'