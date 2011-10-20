(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Win Medicare Private Limited (WMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings reflect WMPL's low-to-moderate levels of financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) ranging between below 0 and 3x over the past four years, moderate size of operations and its established alliances with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and market their indigenous formulations. The ratings draw comfort from WMPL's broad range of products offerings under diverse therapeutic segments like antiseptics, analgesics, gastroenterolgy, gynaecology, and neutraceuticals. Fitch notes that the company has strong operational ties with its parent - Modi Mundi Pharma Private Limited (MMPL, 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable).

The ratings are, however, constrained by WMPL's low and volatile profitability range between 2% and 9.5% over 2006-2010 - due to varying marketing and promotional expenses. Fitch notes that the company plans to invest in its Bangladesh subsidiary by way of equity and unsecured loans and to expand its nutrition business.

In 2010, WMPL reported revenue of INR3,857m and an EBITDA margin of around 6%. Adjusted debt was INR527m, including INR499m of off-balance sheet debt on account of corporate guarantees extended to third-party loans. The company's net financial leverage was 1.3x in 2010.

Negative rating action may result from large debt-led capex and/or significant investments in alliances and/or a fall in profitability margins leading to a significant deterioration in net financial leverage. Conversely, a significant improvement and stability in profitability would be positive for the ratings.

WMPL is a subsidiary of MMPL - a JV between the privately held Mundipharma Group (known as Purdue Pharma in the USA, Napp Laboratories in the UK and Mundipharma in Europe) and Umesh K. Modi group. The company has two divisions - pharmaceutical and cosmetics. The pharmaceuticals division manufactures and markets licensed global products along with indigenous formulations, while the cosmetics division carries out the marketing and distribution for another group company - Modi Revlon Private Limited. The company has manufacturing facilities at Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh) and also outsources a part of manufacturing to third parties.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to WMPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR125m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'