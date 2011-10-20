(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Modi Revlon Private Limited (MRPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MRPL's INR70m fund-based working capital facility a 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect MRPL's established alliance with Revlon , USA, to develop and market the latter's indigenous formulations for cosmetic brands in India and the sub-continent. Fitch also factors in the company's operational ties with other group companies and the absence of any major capex plans in the short- to medium-term.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the small size of MRPL's operations and its low and volatile profitability ranging between 7% and 10% over the past four years. In 2010, the company reported revenue of INR702m with an operating EBITDAR margin of around 7%. Adjusted debt was around INR68m, including INR2m of long-term debt. MRPL's net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) stood at 1.3x and net interest coverage was around 4x in 2010.

Negative rating action may result from deterioration of MRPL's net interest coverage or a weakening of its linkages with group companies. Conversely, a significant increase in the company's size coupled with high interest coverage will be positive for the ratings.

MRPL is a JV of Modi Mundi Pharma Private Limited and Revlon USA. It is a 74% subsidiary of Modi Mundipharma Private Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) - a JV between the privately held Mundipharma Group (known as Purdue Pharma in the USA, Napp Laboratories in the UK and Mundipharma in Europe) and Umesh K. Modi group.

The company manufactures a range of cosmetic products for Revlon in India and the sub-continent and pays royalties to the latter for its technology and processes and for using the brand. The company also has wholly owned subsidiaries in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Marketing and distribution of its products is undertaken by group company - Win Medicare Private Limited ('Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable).