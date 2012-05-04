(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Rating has assigned India's Kora Industries (Kora) a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Kora's INR70m
fund-based working capital limit 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.
The ratings reflect Kora's weak business profile, characterised by falling
revenue, stretched credit metrics, a small order book and dependence on a single
customer. The ratings are also constrained by the partnership structure of the
firm and the subcontracting nature of its business.
Provisional results for 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011) indicate that
revenue and EBITDA declined to INR222.9m and INR10m, respectively, from INR508m
and INR46.6m in FY11. The firm's order book was only INR45m at end-March 2012
and over 95% of its FY10-FY11 revenue came from only one customer - K
Ramachandra Rao Transmission & Projects Pvt Limited (KRRTPPL). EBITDA margins
also fell to 4.5% in 9MFY12 from 9.2% in FY11 due to increased raw material
prices, which could not be passed on to end-customers. As a result, annualised
net financial leverage in 9MFY12 deteriorated to 5.2x (FY11: 1.5x) and interest
coverage fell to 1.1x (4.9x).
The ratings are, however, supported by the 17 years of experience of Kora's
founders in the same business of fabrication and supply of transmission towers
to turnkey contractors, as well as its ability to obtain repeat orders from
KRRTPPL, whose founder is also a partner in Kora.
Positive rating action may result from achievement of revenue and margins while
maintaining similar debt levels as projected by the firm. Conversely,
continuance of interest cover below 1.1x may lead to negative rating action.
Kora was established in 1993. According to provisional results for 9MFY12, debt
levels were INR71m (FY11: INR69.7m). For FY13, Kora expects revenue of INR539m,
EBITDA of INR42.3m, and debt of INR70m.