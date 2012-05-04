(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Rating has assigned India's Kora Industries (Kora) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Kora's INR70m fund-based working capital limit 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

The ratings reflect Kora's weak business profile, characterised by falling revenue, stretched credit metrics, a small order book and dependence on a single customer. The ratings are also constrained by the partnership structure of the firm and the subcontracting nature of its business.

Provisional results for 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011) indicate that revenue and EBITDA declined to INR222.9m and INR10m, respectively, from INR508m and INR46.6m in FY11. The firm's order book was only INR45m at end-March 2012 and over 95% of its FY10-FY11 revenue came from only one customer - K Ramachandra Rao Transmission & Projects Pvt Limited (KRRTPPL). EBITDA margins also fell to 4.5% in 9MFY12 from 9.2% in FY11 due to increased raw material prices, which could not be passed on to end-customers. As a result, annualised net financial leverage in 9MFY12 deteriorated to 5.2x (FY11: 1.5x) and interest coverage fell to 1.1x (4.9x).

The ratings are, however, supported by the 17 years of experience of Kora's founders in the same business of fabrication and supply of transmission towers to turnkey contractors, as well as its ability to obtain repeat orders from KRRTPPL, whose founder is also a partner in Kora.

Positive rating action may result from achievement of revenue and margins while maintaining similar debt levels as projected by the firm. Conversely, continuance of interest cover below 1.1x may lead to negative rating action.

Kora was established in 1993. According to provisional results for 9MFY12, debt levels were INR71m (FY11: INR69.7m). For FY13, Kora expects revenue of INR539m, EBITDA of INR42.3m, and debt of INR70m.