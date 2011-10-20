(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Nitin Alloys Global Limited (NAGL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect NAGL's comfortable credit and liquidity position in the financial year ended 31 March 2011 (FY11). This is reflected in its interest coverage (operating EBITDA/net fixed charges) of 3.97x (FY10: 3.69x) and financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 1.79x (1.95x), and a three-year track record of positive cash flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flows (FCFs).

The ratings benefit from the company's strong relationship with its customers, reflected in its strong sales volume growth of 40% to 1,086MT in FY11. The ratings also draw comfort from NAGL's decade-long experience in the castings business and experienced management.

NAGL has resorted to the bulk buying of raw materials, exposing it to significant risks associated with price volatility. Raw materials account for 70%-75% of total sales. In FY11, stainless steel scrap (key raw material) price increased by 11%. However, the company benefits from discounts availed from the bulk purchasing.

NAGL's bulk purchases have resulted in higher inventory days (FY11: 101days, FY10: 129days) and lower payable days (FY11: 28days, FY10: 43days); Payments for bulk purchases are generally made in advance, resulting in long cash conversion cycle days (CCC) of 136 days in FY11 (FY10: 165 days). Fitch expects CCC to remain stretched in future. NAGL utilisation of its fund-based and non-fund based working capital limits remains low, which provides a cushion against liquidity pressures, if any.

Fitch expects margin volatility given sharp movements in raw material prices. Any deterioration in profitability and/ or debt-funded capex resulting in interest coverage falling below 2.0x and financial leverage exceeding 3x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action. Conversely, any improvement in sales and profitability resulting in interest coverage of above 3x and financial leverage going below 1x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

NAGL is part of the Kedia Group located at Thane, Maharashtra. It manufactures castings, which have diverse application in industries such as cement, steel, heavy engineering and other industrial applications. The company has an installed capacity of 3,000 MT in Silvassa. In FY11, NAGL's revenue grew 27.4% to INR310.9m (FY10: INR244.2m) and operating EBITDAR to INR39.8m (INR39.6m). In FY11, CFO was INR10.24m (FY10: INR10.99m) and FCF was 4.04m (INR9.07m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to NAGL's facilities as follows:

- INR108.1m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR84m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR64m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'