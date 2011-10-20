(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that present disruptions to obtaining economical USD funding by French banks, recently highlighted by European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company NV (EADS, rated 'BBB+'/ Stable outlook) CEO, Louis Gallois, is not expected to have a negative impact on the scheduled commercial aircraft deliveries at Airbus in the short term.

Along with German banks, French banks have traditionally been the most actively involved in Airbus aircraft financing, as a result of their shared links with the Franco-German manufacturer. However, their ability to economically borrow USD, the currency in which aircraft is typically financed, has been disrupted in recent months. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that, in the short term at least, this is unlikely to negatively affect scheduled Airbus deliveries, for two main reasons.

Firstly, while French banks make up a significant part of fronting (syndicating) aircraft finance transactions, a material portion of the exposure is passed on to other members of the syndicate, which are often not French. Hence the underlying total requirement of French banks to acquire USD is not significant in relation to the total value of aircraft deliveries.

In cases where USD sourcing is an issue for French banks, banks domiciled in other countries, whose access to USD has not been affected, are currently stepping in and providing the necessary financing. These primarily include Asian and US banks, but also other European banks, chiefly from Germany and the UK. In some cases, anecdotal evidence suggests that airlines' home market banks are also stepping in.

Secondly, close to all aircraft financing has already been secured for the next three to six months, thus alleviating an immediate threat of delivery disruptions and providing relatively clear visibility for financing until at least Q112. Nevertheless, Fitch acknowledges the short time horizon of this factor and will continue to monitor the extent of committed financing closely.

Not only does Fitch believe that an immediate financing crunch in relation to Airbus aircraft is unlikely, the agency does not expect Airbus, or its parent EADS, to materially increase its share of customer financing. While EADS has the balance sheet capacity to provide a greater level of customer financing, Fitch believes the company is likely to focus on its core manufacturing competencies and prioritise acquisitions and funding development programmes in relation to cash deployment, while protecting itself against potential late cancellation threats via existing lower risk strategies such as overbooking.

Fitch also believes that some aircraft lessors have the capacity to increase financing activity over the next 12 months. Furthermore, an increase in capital markets activity by airlines is also seen as a potential development in aircraft finance over the coming several years, in Fitch's view.