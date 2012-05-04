(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded OJSC Territorial Generation Company No.2's
(TGK-2) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC' and
National Long-term rating to 'CC(rus)' from 'B-(rus)'. The agency has also downgraded the
foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings of TGK-2's rouble-denominated bonds maturing
in 2013 to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR4', and the National senior unsecured rating to 'C(rus)' from
'B-(rus)'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The downgrades reflect TGK-2's weak cash generation and liquidity and
significant short debt maturities in 2012. TGK-2's ratings are also constrained
by weak corporate governance when compared to international standards. Although
audited IFRS accounts for 2011 are not yet available, Fitch expects that the
company's financial performance has remained weak and that an improvement in
2012 is uncertain.
Fitch assesses TGK-2's liquidity as weak and insufficient to meet its current
obligations. This is evidenced by little cash on hand of RUB255m at end-Q112
compared to short-term debt of RUB8bn, increasing trade payables, and
Fitch-projected negative funds from operations (FFO).
Although the company paid the coupon on its RUB5bn domestic bond on schedule in
March 2012, Fitch has concerns that TGK-2 will struggle to continue meeting its
obligations, including the next coupon of about RUB225m due in September 2012.
Together with Fitch's revised recovery prospects, this has led to the two-notch
downgrade of the bonds.
In Q112, TGK-2 obtained new loans from some of the largest Russian banks for
over RUB500m, including an overdraft facility. Fitch views availability of
further debt funding as uncertain despite TGK's ongoing negotiations with banks.
In December 2011, TGK-2 announced a plan for a RUB13.5bn new equity issue under
closed subscription rules. It was registered on 1 March 2012 at RUB0.01 per
share which is equal to the face value, but is significantly above the current
market price. The previous equity issue announced in July 2010 for RUB19bn was
cancelled by the Russian Securities Markets Commission in October 2011 due to an
under-subscription and a challenge brought forward by TGK-2's minority
shareholders against the Sintez Group, its majority shareholder.
Given the size of the upcoming debt maturities and continuous poor operating
cash flows, the agency believes that TGK-2 may have to restructure its debts in
2012. This would likely lead to a further downgrade. Conversely, a successful
extension of the debt maturity profile or the completion of the announced equity
issue would be positive for the ratings.
Although TGK-2's aggressive capital structure is Fitch's key concern, the
company's operations are also poor despite progress with the oil-to-gas fired
capacity switchover in the Arkhangelsk region. About half of TGK-2's revenues
come from regulated monopolistic heat sales. Additionally, a considerable part
of TGK-2's electricity generation originates in the Arkhangelsk regulated
market. In 2011, TGK-2 reported a pre-tax loss of RUB2.6bn, highlighting very
weak operations. Fitch believes that state-imposed tariff control measures are
partly responsible for such poor results.
Unresolved corporate governance issues, including a prolonged litigation between
shareholder groups, related party transactions bringing little apparent economic
benefit and the continued absence of independent directors or minority
shareholders' representatives on its board (despite proposals to address this
issue) are additional negatives for the ratings and TGK-2's creditors.
TGK-2 is a heat and power generation company that operates in six regions across
the north of European Russia. TGK-2 owns 15 combined heating power plants, 13
boiler houses and 2,000km of heat supply pipes. Its combined installed electric
capacity is 2,237 MW and heat capacity is 9,461 GCal per hour. It also leases 56
boiler houses from local authorities.