(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Allianz Nederland Schadeverzekering N.V. ------ 11-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--
20-Mar-2003 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Allianz Nederland Schadeverzekering N.V., Allianz Nederland Levensverzekering
N.V., and London Verzekeringen N.V. --the three main operating entities of the Allianz Nederland
subgroup (Allianz Nederland) benefit from the strategic importance of the subgroup to its
ultimate parent, Allianz SE (AZSE; AA/Negative/A-1+). As strategically important
subsidiaries of the Allianz group, the ratings benefit from three notches of support.
The ratings are further underpinned by the subgroup's operational integration within the
wider Allianz group and the expectation that any required financial support would be
forthcoming. The ratings are also supported by the subgroup's strong non-life franchise, strong
earnings over the cycle, and strong capitalization. The high level of exposure to the mature and
highly competitive motor market and the moderate competitive position of the life business are
negative factors, however.
We anticipate that Allianz Nederland will continue to see a drop in premium. The
property/casualty (P/C) side is likely to see at least a EUR120 million fall in premium on its
2011 sales as it terminates a long-standing reinsurance contract. We expect volumes to grow in
2013 and 2014 as Allianz Nederland develops its direct sales and cross-selling plans. For the
life business, the company has chosen to hold back from writing material new business volumes
while pricing conditions remain unfavorable. As the group relies on premium flows from its back
book, we expect that gross premium written (GPW) may fall below EUR280 million in 2012, but
remain above EUR240 million in 2013.
In our opinion, earnings remain strong. Operating performance in the life operations has
remained stable, though we expect this to be strained as the life book continues to shrink. We
anticipate that value of new business will be negligible in the current environment. We expect
the life operations will continue to be profitable on an International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) basis, achieving a net income of between EUR35 million-EUR40 million over the
same period.
On the non-life side, operating performance has continued to be tested by the adverse market
conditions, but we consider Allianz Nederland's performance to be in line with the market. We
believe that Allianz Nederland has the pricing discipline and ability to implement expense
reductions on the non-life side that will aid profitability going forward. As such, we forecast
Allianz Nederland's published net combined ratios will be in the range 98%-100% during 2012 and
2013, based primarily on falls in expense ratios. (Lower combined ratios indicate better
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.)
We consider capital adequacy to be "good," as we define the term, and hence a source of
weakness to Allianz Nederland's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) which we consider to be in the
"strong" category at 'a-'. We recognize that capital adequacy and quality of capital has
remained strong over 2012. However, we consider the increasing net exposure to Dutch private
bank F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) will weaken capitalization; it
has risen to almost EUR300 million while the value in force in the life operations and hence the
partial credit we give this in total adjusted capital has fallen and is expected to keep
shrinking over the rating horizon.
We continue to factor into the ratings three notches of support from AZSE, Allianz
Nederland's ultimate parent. Our strategically important assessment is based on our view that
Western Europe is a strategic geographic region for Allianz Group. We consider Allianz Nederland
to be highly operationally integrated with other group entities and it shares the same brand.
Commitment to Allianz Nederland by Allianz Group was recently underlined, in our view, by the
decision to integrate information technology (IT) investment programs and management teams with
Allianz Belgium.
Outlook
Since Allianz Nederland benefits from the full three notches of support owing to the group's
strategic importance to its parent, and its supported rating is within one notch of the rating
on the ultimate parent, AZSE, the negative outlook on the Allianz Nederland entities reflects
the negative outlook on AZSE. A downgrade of AZSE would trigger a downgrade of Allianz
Nederland. If we were to revise the outlook on AZSE to stable, we would also revise the outlook
on Allianz Nederland to stable.
A downgrade could also occur if we felt:
-- The stand-alone characteristics of Allianz Nederland were weakening, or
-- The Dutch operations were no longer strategically important to AZSE.
Our stand-alone view could be revised downward if our operating performance expectations
were not met, leading to a deterioration in the financial risk profile of the group. We could
also lower the ratings if P/C volumes failed to grow profitably over 2013 and 2014, indicating
that Allianz Nederland was unable to maintain its business risk profile.
The strategic importance of the Dutch operations to AZSE could be called into question if
the subgroup was expected to pay a dividend greater than its net earnings. At present, we
consider that pursuing growth in the European non-life market is a key component of the Allianz
group's strategy. Were the group to extract capital at a pace greater than earnings, we would
see this as an indication that the group was not looking to grow and invest in this market.
Finally, a change in the strategic importance of the life operations could occur if IFRS
profits were expected to fall below EUR20 million as we consider the contribution to the group
would then be minimal and there is enhanced risk of a sale to a third party.
We are unlikely to raise the ratings on Allianz Nederland because its public ratings are
capped at one notch below our ratings on Allianz SE. Additionally, under our base-case
assumptions, we do not expect to revise Allianz Nederland's SACP upward in the next couple of
years.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The
Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11,
2003