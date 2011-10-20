(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Tenaga Nasional Bhd. (BBB+/Stable/--, axA+/axA-1) is unaffected by a proposed Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 5 billion sukuk issue. Our rating already factors in the likelihood that Tenaga will incur higher debt to fund a planned 1,000 megawatt supercritical coal-fired power plant. We will further assess the impact of increased debt after the company releases its audited accounts for the full year ended Aug. 31, 2011. The results are expected in November 2011.

We could lower the rating if Tenaga's credit protection measures weaken, such that the ratio of funds from operations to adjusted debt falls below 10% for a sustained period. However, we expect the Malaysian government to limit any serious deterioration in Tenaga's financial position. We see a "high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.