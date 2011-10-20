(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- As of month-end September 2011, U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) have reduced their total exposure to European banks by 14% on a dollar basis relative to month-end August 2011, according to Fitch Ratings.

European bank exposure currently represents 37.7% of total holdings of $654 billion within Fitch's sample of the 10 largest U.S. prime MMFs, a decrease from 42.1% of fund total assets as of month-end August and from 47.2% as of month-end July.

'In percentage terms, the current exposure level is the lowest observed within Fitch's historical time series, which dates back to second-half 2006,' said Robert Grossman, Group Managing Director, Fitch Ratings.

Of particular note, exposure to French banks decreased significantly to 6.7% from 11.2% of MMF assets, which on a dollar basis corresponds to a 42% decline over the past month and a 62% decline since month-end May 2011 - the largest decline among European countries. At its peak in the second half of 2009 (2H'09), exposure to French banks represented 16.4% of all MMF assets.

Fitch also notes that over the same timeframe of May 2011 to present, MMF exposure to Canadian banks increased by 12%, and is now the largest single country exposure at 10.7% of total MMF assets.

