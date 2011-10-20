(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings notes that proposals currently being
discussed to end the euro zone crisis include plans to increase
banks' capital ratios over an accelerated timeframe. If these
proposals were enacted, and higher requirements were met in part
or in full by shrinking assets, this could pressure banks'
ability and willingness to lend. This could accelerate the
ongoing process of corporate funding disintermediation, and have
implications for other asset classes.
All else being equal, increasing banks' capital ratios
should make them more creditworthy. Capital ratios can be
improved by either reducing banks' assets or increasing their
capital. Increasing capital, whether from private or public
funds, should be neutral, if not mildly positive, for lending.
On the other hand, if banks are given the option and choose to
satisfy tighter requirements by shrinking assets, this could
reduce lending.
High-grade corporates, the debt of which is currently seen
as a safe-haven asset, are likely to be able to work around any
tightened lending conditions by satisfying their funding needs
direct from the capital markets. Most investment grade companies
which have managed to issue over the recent period of market
stress have done so at historically low all-in costs, although
access to the market has been sporadic. Further bank
disintermediation would mark the continuation of a long-running
trend among European corporates, as Fitch discussed in a report
entitled European Corporate Funding Disintermediation released
yesterday.
Lower-rated corporates and SMEs may bear the brunt of any
credit rationing, as will the consumer. One source of lending to
these sectors is non-bank lenders - and Fitch is already seeing
intermediaries such as large corporates with banking arms enter
the market. However, volumes have so far been limited.
The other alternative funding route for these groups would
be via structured products. While certain parts of the
structured finance market - such as deals backed by auto loans
or credit cards - continue to function, much of the market is
hobbled by uncertainty regarding the legal framework in which
structured products will operate, their place in financial
institutions' capital structures, and investor hesitancy.
Possible negative macroeconomic implications of any measures
adopted may be offset by positive effects. The recapitalisation
measures at least would genuinely make banks safer to lend to.
This may combine with the positive effects on sentiment which
may follow a favourable view by the market on any final
proposals. This could have both direct effects on consumer
spending and investment, and reduce bank funding costs -
potentially making certain types of lending more economical than
they currently are.