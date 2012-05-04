Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
Ratings -- Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. ------------------------------ 04-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
12-Sep-2006 BBB+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 04-May-2012
* Chen Tieshen has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: