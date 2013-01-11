Jan 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 -

Overview

-- Sime Darby has good-to-strong competitive positions in plantation, heavy equipment, and motor distribution; it also has generally strong operating cash flows.

-- But the profitability of the Malaysian conglomerate will likely decline over the next 12-24 months, given a weaker outlook for commodity prices.

-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axAAA' ASEAN regional scale rating to Sime Darby.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sime Darby will continue to have modest leverage and strong operating cash flows over the next 24 months, which should offset increased capex and investments.

Rating Action

On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to Malaysia-based conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'axAAA' long-term ASEAN regional scale rating to the conglomerate.

Rationale

The rating on Sime Darby reflects our view that the group has a "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define those terms.