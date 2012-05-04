(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
Overview
-- Kuwait-based non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Group has taken
significant steps to strengthen its investment risk controls and risk
appetite, which has materially reduced its still-high equity holdings,
improving capitalization to strong and reducing the potential volatility of
its capital.
-- In our view, the group's operating performance has improved to a
strong level, largely based on its strong underwriting performance.
-- Accordingly, we are raising to 'A-' our long-term ratings on Gulf
Insurance.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will
maintain its strong financial and business profiles, supported by strong
risk-based capital.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
Kuwait-based non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. (Gulf Insurance), a
core operating entity of Kuwait-domiciled non-life insurer Gulf Insurance
Group (or the group). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Gulf Insurance Group has taken significant
steps to strengthen its investment risk controls and risk appetite. This has,
in turn, led to significant reductions in its equity holdings, although these
are still high. The group's risk-based capital has subsequently improved to a
strong level.