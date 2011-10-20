(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has said that although the severe
flooding in central provinces of Thailand will impact economic growth in Q411,
the direct impact on companies rated by Fitch should be limited to two companies
with operational sites in the affected area.
Nevertheless, there is no immediate rating impact on these companies.
In particular, the production plants of SVI Public Company Limited's
(SVI, rated 'BBB+(tha)'/Stable) are located in Bangkadi Industrial
Estate which is at risk of flooding. While SVI has insurance for property damage
and business interruption, the impact on its operations and financial position
could be material. MBK Public Company Limited's (MBK, rated
'A-(tha)'/Stable) golf course and rice packaging facilities could also be
flooded, although these are small contributors to MBK's overall operating cash
flows.
As of 20 October 2011, Fitch maintained coverage of 22 corporates in
Thailand.