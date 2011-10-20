LONDON Aug 5 Legal & General (LGEN.L) posted a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, at the high end of forecasts, as annuity sales more than offset the impact of a weakening economy on protection and savings growth.

Britain's third-largest insurer said its interim operating profit, on a European embedded value (EEV) basis, was 626 million pounds ($1.2 billion). The average forecast according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 587 million, with estimates ranging from 489 million to 662 million pounds.

Statutory operating profit ticked one percent higher to 391 million pounds, again at the top end of market estimates.

L&G, one of the market's most UK-focused players, said new business profit grew 8 percent in the six months to 806 million pounds on an annual premium equivalent basis.

