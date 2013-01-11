Jan 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk
in covered bonds became effective, and issuers had six months to meet the
updated criteria.
-- On the same day, we placed our ratings on Hypo Pfandbrief Bank
International's public covered bonds program on CreditWatch negative based on
our analysis under the updated criteria and uncertainty on the provided action
plan to address counterparty risks.
-- The downgrade of the Lettres de Gage is due to the fact that the
overcollateralization level in the cover pool is currently below our
calculated target credit enhancement level of 'AA' for the pool, and the
issuer's confirmation that it would add assets to the pool.
-- We are therefore lowering our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings
on the public-covered bond program to 'A-/A-2' and placing the long-term
rating on CreditWatch developing.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had lowered its long- and short-term
ratings on the public covered bonds ( Luxembourg Lettres de Gage) issued by Hypo Pfandbrief
Bank International (HPBI; BBB/Stable/A-2) to 'A-/A-2' from 'AA/A-1+'. The
long-term rating remains on CreditWatch, but we have revised the CreditWatch
implications to developing. We originally placed the rating on CreditWatch
negative on July 12, 2012.
Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow
information as of Aug. 31, 2012, and the implementation of our updated
counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).