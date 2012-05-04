(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that operating and regulatory performance may
become a key rating driver for the UK water sector in the next price control period through
changes to the price setting methodology.
Ofwat, the economic regulator for the sector, has been consulting on options to adapt the
regulatory framework. The main themes of this Future Price Limits project include establishing
separate price limits for wholesale and retail functions, and the introduction of competition
for non-household customers. The broad concepts have been established, but there is still a lot
of detail to be worked out by the regulator. For now it is too early to judge the ratings impact
of the revised price setting methodology.
The regulator intends to put in place bolder incentives with a focus on areas that really
matter to customers. This move can be expected to lead to a stronger impact from operating and
regulatory performance on the earnings of companies in the next price control period. Future
rewards will strengthen the financial position of a licence holder and future penalties will
weaken it. Consequently, investors may want to take into consideration a company's operational
track record for purposes of relative value analysis.
Ofwat has the statutory duty to ensure that an efficiently run company can finance its
functions. To make its assessment of whether a company can be expected to have access to the
capital markets, the regulator will rely on financial forecasts for the retail and wholesale
functions without reflecting incentive performance. As a result, price limits for weak
performers may not allow them to sustain existing rating levels or require them to reduce
financial gearing to compensate for weaker cash flow generation.
Fitch assumes that it is possible to apply the proposed ideas and concepts in a way that the
next final determination may again be broadly ratings neutral across the sector (though
incentives will have a positive or negative impact on individual issuers). To date, the
regulator has not made many binding decisions. Only the next price control process will shed
sufficient light on implementation issues as to allow a judgement on the detailed credit
implications.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Future Price Limits for the UK Water Sector
here