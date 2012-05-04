(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that operating and regulatory performance may become a key rating driver for the UK water sector in the next price control period through changes to the price setting methodology.

Ofwat, the economic regulator for the sector, has been consulting on options to adapt the regulatory framework. The main themes of this Future Price Limits project include establishing separate price limits for wholesale and retail functions, and the introduction of competition for non-household customers. The broad concepts have been established, but there is still a lot of detail to be worked out by the regulator. For now it is too early to judge the ratings impact of the revised price setting methodology.

The regulator intends to put in place bolder incentives with a focus on areas that really matter to customers. This move can be expected to lead to a stronger impact from operating and regulatory performance on the earnings of companies in the next price control period. Future rewards will strengthen the financial position of a licence holder and future penalties will weaken it. Consequently, investors may want to take into consideration a company's operational track record for purposes of relative value analysis.

Ofwat has the statutory duty to ensure that an efficiently run company can finance its functions. To make its assessment of whether a company can be expected to have access to the capital markets, the regulator will rely on financial forecasts for the retail and wholesale functions without reflecting incentive performance. As a result, price limits for weak performers may not allow them to sustain existing rating levels or require them to reduce financial gearing to compensate for weaker cash flow generation.

Fitch assumes that it is possible to apply the proposed ideas and concepts in a way that the next final determination may again be broadly ratings neutral across the sector (though incentives will have a positive or negative impact on individual issuers). To date, the regulator has not made many binding decisions. Only the next price control process will shed sufficient light on implementation issues as to allow a judgement on the detailed credit implications.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Future Price Limits for the UK Water Sector

here