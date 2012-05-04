(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the current credit quality of the portfolios backing seven Ocelot CDO I tranches under the Ocelot CDO II program, considering the likelihood of the attachment points being breached.

-- We have raised our rating on Ocelot CDO I's series 2006-02 tranche, and affirmed our ratings on the series 2005-02, 2005-03, 2005-04, 2005-07, 2005-08, and 2006-04 tranches.

-- The tranches are synthetic CDOs backed by a managed portfolio of long- and short-reference entities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on seven synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches issued by Ocelot CDO I PLC under the Ocelot CDO II program (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our analysis of the affected portfolios' credit quality.

For the series 2006-02 tranche, we consider that the likelihood of the attachment point (the level of defaults at which an investor will begin to suffer a loss) being breached has decreased since our previous rating action on Sept. 2, 2011. In our opinion, the attachment point for this series of notes is commensurate with a higher rating than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the series 2006-02 tranche.

For the series 2005-02, 2005-03, 2005-04, 2005-07, 2005-08, and 2006-04 tranches, the attachment points are still at levels commensurate with our current ratings, in our opinion. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these tranches.

All of the affected tranches are synthetic CDOs backed by a managed portfolio of long- and short-reference entities.