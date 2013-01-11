Jan 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
Summary analysis -- JSC SB Alfa-Bank ------------------------------ 11-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jan-2012 --/-- --/--
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Moderate strategic importance to parent OJSC Alfa-Bank demonstrated by
shareholders' capital and funding support.
-- Good asset quality indicators.
-- Absence of reliance on wholesale funding and ample liquidity cushion.
Weaknesses:
-- Aggressive loan growth strategy.
-- Still-small domestic customer franchise concentrated in corporate
banking.
-- High single-name concentration.
Rationale
The 'kzBBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC SB Alfa-Bank (ABK)
reflects the 'bb-' anchor for banks operating in Kazakhstan and our view that
the bank's business and risk positions are negative rating factors, while its
capital and earnings and funding and liquidity are neutral rating factors.
