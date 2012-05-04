(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
Summary analysis -- Aon Corp. ------------------------------------- 04-May-2012
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-2004 BBB+/A-2 --/--
21-Aug-2002 A-/A-2 --/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' counterparty credit rating on Aon Corp. reflects the
company's strong competitive position arising from its well-established global presence in the
risk solutions business, supplemented by its global human resources (HR) solutions segment. The
company enhanced its market position in consulting and outsourcing with its October 2010
acquisition of Hewitt Associates Inc. Aon was the world's largest insurance broker in 2011,
according to Business Insurance magazine, because of its organic growth and acquisitions. Other
rating strengths include its appropriately managed leverage and cash flows, as well as credit
metrics that are healthy for the rating and compare favorably with those of its global broker
peers.
However, the company is susceptible to the depressed overall economic conditions and
cyclical insurance pricing, which makes it difficult to achieve organic revenue growth and
profitability. Another rating concern is the continued execution risk regarding Aon's strategic
initiatives, restructuring plans, and new product initiatives. Aon has incurred material charges
related to these efforts each year since 2005. It has exposure to several significant lawsuits
and could incur significant charges from underfunded pension liability issues. As of year-end
2011, Aon contributed $477 million to its U.S. and international pension plans, but its pension
plans still remain underfunded by $1.82 billion.
Aon's purchase of Hewitt for $4.9 billion increased leverage and reduced coverage ratios
from historical levels, but we expect these measures to remain within our tolerance at the
current rating level. Credit metrics are healthy for the rating and compare favorably with those
of global broker peers. EBIT fixed-charge coverage was 5.1x for full-year 2011, and debt to
last-12-month (LTM) EBITDA was 1.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Aon, through good earnings and prudent
capital management, will continue to balance cash flows to debt at levels consistent with the
rating. As a result of continued competitive pressures on property/casualty (P/C) insurance
rates, we believe organic growth will be minimal in the risk solutions segments. The HR
solutions segment, however, could show signs of improvement as economic conditions improve. We
believe these factors and Aon's restructuring programs should result in a pretax return on
revenue (ROR) of at least 14%, adjusted fixed coverage of at least 5x, and adjusted total
obligations to adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x or less.
We could consider lowering the rating if its strategic initiatives and restructurings are
not successful, the combined company does not realize projected synergies, additional
acquisitions detract from operating performance or adjusted fixed-charge coverage deteriorates
to less than 5x, adjusted total obligations to adjusted EBITDA rises above 3.5x or ROR falls
below 5%. We do not anticipate raising Aon's rating in the next 12 months because its financial
profile compares unfavorably with higher rated companies across Standard & Poor's. However, our
view could be positively influenced by consistent improvement in Aon's financial profile,
delivery of industry leading margins, and significant reduction in the pension liability while
maintaining strong earnings.
