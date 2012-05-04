BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on ILSS 1 Trust 2012. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ILSS 1 Trust 2012
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with those of the Hungarian
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: