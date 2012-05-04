Fitch Affirms MFB, Hungarian Export Import Bank at 'BBB-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with those of the Hungarian